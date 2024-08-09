Huma Qureshi: Sometimes I Can't Believe What I Put My Body Through

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Huma Qureshi said that sometimes even she cannot believe what she puts her body through as she listed out what all she did on a day. However, she added that she would not want it any other way.

Huma took to Instagram stories, where she shared a photograph of herself as she sat in a dimly lit place.

She listed out the things she did in a day: Sometimes I cant believe what I put my body thru...Whole full day near Ajmer, cardio after pack up, watch the (obvio), drive three hours to Jaipur, catch a flight at 6 am, land at 8 am and straight to shoot.”

However, Huma does not mind it as she tagged it as her“best life.”

“Who am I kidding? Best life... would not want it any other way. Blessed grateful for everything in my life #gratitude,” she wrote.

The 38-year-old actress has resumed working on her upcoming investigative police procedural drama“Bayaan” by Bikas Mishra. She will be seen playing the role of a police officer named Roohi Kartar in the upcoming movie.

That's not it! Huma has several films in her kitty as she has just wrapped up shooting for“Jolly LLB 3”, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla.

She will also be seen in“Gulabi”, where she will be seen playing an auto-rickshaw driver.

Directed by Vipul Mehta, the film revolves around the true story of a auto-rickshaw driver who became the beacon of change, inspiring women to reclaim their destinies.