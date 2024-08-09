Maulvi Kabir: Islamic System Inclusive, Belongs To All Afghans

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Prime for Affairs Maulvi Abdul Kabir emphasised that the Islamic system is inclusive and belongs to all Afghans, with a commitment to safeguarding the rights of every individual without discrimination.

Maulvi Kabir made these remarks during separate meetings with tribal leaders from Nangarhar, Parwan, and Kapisa provinces at Sapidar Palace on Thursday, according to a statement from the Presidential Palace.

Tribal leaders from Nangarhar expressed pride in living under the Islamic system and pledged their full cooperation. They also discussed the challenges they face, offering suggestions for improvement, particularly from Spinghar district.

Meanwhile, tribal elders and influential figures from Parwan and Kapisa viewed the Deputy Prime Minister's visits to Iran and Qatar as crucial for enhancing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's (IEA) international relations.

They highlighted the importance of Afghanistan's independent Islamic system in conducting both domestic and foreign policies based on national interests.

These leaders also urged the IEA to focus on building essential infrastructure in their areas, including water supply networks, health centers, and schools. They called for the initiation of projects that would address these needs.

Maulvi Kabir welcomed the input from the tribal elders and reiterated that the Islamic system is not confined to any one tribe or group but is a shared framework for all Afghans.

He assured the leaders that their concerns would be communicated to the appropriate authorities for resolution.

sa



