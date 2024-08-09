Ukrainian President's Office, Brazilian Deputies Discuss Peace Formula Implementation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva met with a delegation of the Chamber of Deputies of the National of Brazil.

The parties discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula and Brazil's participation in the international Crimea Platform, Ukrinform reports referring to the President's Office .

“The Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Ihor Zhovkva, met with the delegation of the Chamber of Deputies of the National Congress of Brazil headed by the First Vice President of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and National Defense, General Girão. Ihor Zhovkva thanked the Brazilian parliamentarians for their support of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula and ways of engaging Brazil more actively in this process,” the President's Office said.

As noted, Zhovkva invited the members of the National Congress to join the international Crimea Platform, in particular, to participate in the Third Parliamentary Summit of the initiative, which is scheduled to take place in Latvia this year.

According to the President's Office, special focus was placed on Brazil's presidency of the G20 this year.

The parties also discussed cooperation in cultural exchanges, including possible activities to promote Ukrainian culture in Brazil.

Photo credit: President's Office