First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On Hasrat Jafarov's Olympic Bronze
Date
8/9/2024 12:20:41 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban
Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram account
celebrating Hasrat Jafarov's Olympic bronze,
Azernews reports.
to be updated...
MENAFN09082024000195011045ID1108535090
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.