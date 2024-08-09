Muhammad Yunus Takes Oath As Head Of Bangladesh's Interim Gov't

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DHAKA, Aug 9 (NNN-BSS) – Bangladeshi economist, Muhammad Yunus, took oath as the head of the country's interim government, here yesterday.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, administered the oath to Yunus, and other members of the new interim government, at the presidential palace in the capital, Dhaka.

Yunus' role as chief adviser was reportedly the equivalent to a prime minister. Sixteen other people have been included in the interim government.

Yunus landed in Dhaka yesterday afternoon. In a speech at the airport, he called for the protection of the country from disorder and violence.

On Wednesday, the president's Press Secretary, Md. Joynal Abedin, announced that Yunus would serve as the head of Bangladesh's interim government.

President Shahabuddin dissolved parliament on Tuesday, paving the way for the formation of an interim government, following the fall of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.– NNN-BSS

