Olympic Silver Medal For Jordan's Mustafa

8/8/2024
Amman, Aug. 8 (Petra)-- Jordan won its first medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, on Thursday, thanks to the victory of Zaid Mustafa, a member of the national taekwondo team.
Mustafa participated in the match and lost to the top-ranked Uzbek Ulugbek Rashitov, the Gold
medalist from the Tokyo olympics
in the summer of 2021, after making it to the 68 kg final and winning a medal for Jordan.
Jordan now has four Olympic medals, three of which were earned by Taekwondo competitors, thanks to Mustafa.
