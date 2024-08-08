Olympic Silver Medal For Jordan's Mustafa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 8 (Petra)-- Jordan won its first medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, on Thursday, thanks to the victory of Zaid Mustafa, a member of the national taekwondo team.Mustafa participated in the match and lost to the top-ranked Uzbek Ulugbek Rashitov, the medalist from the Tokyo in the summer of 2021, after making it to the 68 kg final and winning a medal for Jordan.Jordan now has four Olympic medals, three of which were earned by Taekwondo competitors, thanks to Mustafa.