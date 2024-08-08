Angel Armor Geared Up To Showcase Innovative Avail® Ballistic Door Panels At The 2024 Police Fleet Expo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Angel Armor brings advanced Avail Ballistic Door Panels to the Fleet 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas at Booth #549.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Angel Armor will showcase its Avail Ballistic Door Panels at the Police Fleet Expo 2024, held in Fort Worth, Texas August 12- 15.Angel Armor's Avail Ballistic Door Panels, available in both Level IIIA and Level III+ models, are engineered to provide unparalleled protection for Law Enforcement Officers. These panels, engineered to exceed NIJ standards and customizable for top vehicles, provide peace of mind for those on the frontlines.Avail's innovative one-piece design is both robust and discreet, offering a weatherproof solution that seamlessly integrates with vehicle doors without disrupting internal components. This unique design allows for a fast and easy installation, ensuring Officers can quickly deploy the crucial protection they need in high-risk situations."Every day, Officers face the risk of being ambushed or encountering unexpected danger," says Josh Richardson, Angel Armor Co-Founder. "Avail panels are designed to turn a vulnerable vehicle door into a life-saving shield, providing officers with the confidence to respond to any situation."Avail Level IIIA handgun panels are ideal for everyday patrol vehicles, offering quick and easy installation in just 5 to 15 minutes. For maximum protection in high-risk environments, the Avail Level III+ rifle panels provide an additional layer of security without compromising vehicle functionality.Angel Armor is proud to partner with Law Enforcement agencies in the pursuit of a safer future, and we invite you to learn more about Avail at Police Fleet Expo, booth #549.About Angel Armor:Angel Armor, LLC, established in 2014, is a pioneering company specializing in developing and manufacturing state-of-the-art personal protection solutions. The company's robust product portfolio includes a range of lightweight and customizable body armor systems designed to deliver unparalleled protection, comfort, and mobility for its diverse clientele, which spans law enforcement, private security professionals, and first responders alike. Led by a team of dedicated engineers, designers, and researchers, Angel Armor is committed to saving and protecting lives by harnessing the latest advancements in materials and technology. This relentless pursuit of innovation has positioned the company as a trusted leader in the personal protection industry, consistently delivering products that exceed the highest standards of quality and reliability.

Aaron Pettigrew, Director of Sales

Angel Armor

+1 970-235-2961

...