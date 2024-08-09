Enemy Attacked Nikopol With Shahed, Woman And One-And-A-Half-Year-Old Boy Were Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A one-and-a-half-year-old boy was in Nikopol, Dnipro region, as a result of a Russian kamikaze drone strike, and a 21-year-old woman was also among the victims.

The head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, a five-storey building was damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

The injured child was hospitalised in moderate condition. The woman will be treated on an outpatient basis.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on the village of Shyroka Balka, Kherson region, injuring a 62-year-old man.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak