Curfew Extended In Donetsk Region For Settlements Closer To Front Line

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Donetsk region, the curfew schedule in settlements located less than 10 kilometres from the front line will change on 12 August.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

According to the head of the regional military administration, on Friday, 9 August, he signed an order to introduce new rules for the curfew in accordance with the directive of the commander of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops.

According to the changes, two schedules are being introduced in the region:



In settlements located more than 10 kilometres from the front line, the curfew remains from 21:00 to 05:00; in settlements located less than 10 kilometres from the front line, the curfew will be in effect from 17:00 to 09:00.

The curfew has been extended in Vuhledar, Hirnyk, Krasnohorivka, Myrnohrad, Novohrodivka, Selydove, Ukrainsk, Siversk, Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk.

The head of the RMA calls on everyone who has not left the region to observe the curfew and avoid mass gatherings.

"But the best way out is to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine," he stressed.

