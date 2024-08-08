Russians Drop Aerial Bomb On Selydove - Two Killed, 11 Wounded
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of August 8, the Russian army dropped a glide bomb on Selydove, Donetsk region, killing two and leaving 11 injured.
That's according to the chief of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin , who broke the news on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"As of 21:30 (local time – ed.), two people are confirmed as killed and 11 are injured, including a child, born in 2019,” the report reads.
Two apartment blocks and an administrative building were hit this evening, the official reported.
"This is the second such deadly attack on civilians in a day – I should recall that this morning, the Russians killed two in Kostiantynivka. No one should underestimate the enemy's brutality and treachery! Be safe! Evacuate!" Filashkin urged residents.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russians shelled Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region Thursday morning. Two civilians were killed by the strike.
Photo: Vadym Filashkin / Facebook
