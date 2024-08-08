Oil Prices Surge Amid US Employment Data And Middle East Tensions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oil prices closed higher for the third consecutive session on Thursday, August 8, 2024.



Positive US employment data and escalating Middle East tensions drove this trend. Prices recovered significantly from an eight-month low on Monday, August 5.



Crude: Futures for Brent rose by $0.83, or 1.06%. The price settled at $79.16 per barrel.



West Texas Intermediate (WTI): US WTI crude futures increased by $0.96, or 1.28%. They closed at $76.19 per barrel.

Factors Influencing the Surge

US Employment Data

US employment data significantly influenced the recent surge in oil prices. The data showed a larger-than-expected drop in new jobless claims.







This alleviated concerns about a potential weakening in the labor market. Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS, stated, "The latest US jobless claims data indicate that the American economy is still growing." This reduced concerns about oil demand.

US Crude Inventories

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a substantial drawdown in US crude oil inventories. Stocks fell by 3.7 million barrels last week.



This surpassed analyst expectations. It marked the sixth consecutive weekly decline. Inventories reached their lowest levels in six months.

Middle East Tensions

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East also boosted oil prices. The assassination of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah last week raised the specter of retaliatory attacks by Iran against Israel.



This heightened concerns about potential disruptions in the oil supply. The Middle East remains the world's most significant oil-producing region.

Broader Implications

Economic data and geopolitical events underscore the volatility of the global oil market. Positive US employment data can bolster market confidence.



Geopolitical risks in key production areas can lead to supply concerns. Both significantly impact oil prices.

