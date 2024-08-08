Kubuntu Focus Announces A New OS Image, KFS 24.04

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CASTRO VALLEY, CA, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Kubuntu Focus Team announced today the availability of its latest OS image, Kubuntu Focus Suite 24.04 (KFS 24.04). This OS replacement is free to download now . They claim it is a great way to avoid big-tech surveillance and take back control of your computer.KFS 24.04 features the latest Kubuntu LTS operating system, an official Ubuntu flavor that enjoys broad adoption and support. It also includes the open-source Focus packages, which add substantial convenience, performance, and reliability to an already great experience:. Focus Tools like the Welcome Wizard, System Rollback, and FocusRx make hard tasks easy.. Curated Apps help users find, install, and run recommended software in seconds.. Guided Solutions provide workflow-centric HOWTOs that are current and authoritative.. Automatic hardware optimization ensures features like sound, camera, GPU, sleep-resume, and other capabilities work optimally on Focus hardware.. Validated updates help ensure Focus systems just keep working.The team also added many new and improved features for this release. You can find a complete list in the change log . Highlights include:. A branded Calamares installer with Focus presets. An all-new one-touch System Snapshot and Rollback tool. Redesigned Kubuntu Focus themes, icons, and desktop Hint Widget. Updated Kubuntu Focus Tools and Guided Solutions. Integrated Firefox and Thunderbird apt packages. Enhanced automatic configuration of Nvidia GPUsKFS 24.04 is the latest supported OS image for Kubuntu Focus hardware. Thanks to extensive validation on all prior models from the past 5 years, Focus customers can upgrade with confidence. The company also supports their systems with a minimum of 3 years of validated updates.The OS image also works on other Intel and AMD PCs. Thousands of users have successfully used it to gain many of the benefits provided by Focus packages, such as Focus Tools, Curated Apps, and Guided Solutions.About Kubuntu FocusKubuntu Focus was founded in 2019 to provide the best open, reliable, Linux-based alternative to proprietary computers. Its mission is to keep the privacy, freedom, and compatibility of Linux, while also providing the convenience, performance, and reliability of the best proprietary solutions. Guiding principles include:. Work together: Build products with a single, main-stream, official Ubuntu flavor. Contribute to it, and help make it better for everyone.. Integrate: Specify and optimize for the most compatible hardware so it works now and into the future.. Validate: Test and curate all kernel updates before any release. Do the same for any major desktop or GPU-driver update. Provide this support for at least 3 years after the last sale of a model.. Learn from customers: Solve customer issues fast, and use the experiences to drive improvements.. Support smart: Automate solutions for everyone using repeatable, signed software packages that are updated with the rest of the system.. Create tools: Reduce complex tasks and configuration issues to point-and-click solutions.. Document workflows: Provide searchable and authoritative articles on how customers can tackle complex projects.. Don't reinvent the wheel: Use and help improve existing solutions whenever possible.Kubuntu Focus is licensed by Canonical to develop and distribute Kubuntu branded laptops featuring industry-standard Ubuntu® 24.04 LTS with the beautiful-and-intuitive KDE desktop. They are also a KDE Corporate Patron."Users today prefer systems that are self-explanatory and work in low- or no-I.T. environments. They require easy setup and regular updates. And even years after the sale, they expect software updates to be validated on their device and apply without incident.Proprietary systems provide many of these benefits, but at a steep cost: they control much of your computer and your privacy. Just some of the“features” forced upon users include live surveillance, intrusive ads, mandatory updates and apps, and restrictive licenses. Arguably, big-tech often owns more of your computer than you do.A Linux OS returns control of your computer back to you. Perhaps this is why StatCounter reports Linux desktop share has risen over 60% in the last 2 years. Thanks to all the polish and built-in support KFS 24.04 provides, transitioning to a mainstream and supported Linux distribution is easier than ever." – Michael S. Mikowski, Technical Product ManagerOther InformationPress ImagesQuestions? Please write ... or call 844-536-2871.

