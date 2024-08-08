UAE: 100% Scholarship, Dh6,000 Reward For Emirati Students Undertaking Islamic Courses

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 3:50 PM

Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 8:47 PM

The General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has announced a scholarship for Emirati students who undertake Islamic Studies. The grant is in collaboration with Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities.

The university will be offering a number of scholarships in Islamic Studies courses over the next five years.

The grant will include covering tuition fee expenses for the entirety of the course and providing housing and transportation. Students will also be given a reward of Dh6,000 per month throughout the duration of the course.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Upon graduation (after fulfilling all prerequisites), students may be employed by the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat.

Eligibility explained

Applicants must fulfil certain criteria to be eligible for the scholarship. These are as follows:



Students must obtain a grade of 90 per cent or above in secondary school certificate.

The applicant must obtain a score of no less than 1,200 points in Arabic language in the Emirates Standardised Test (EmSAT).

Applicants must score no less than 950 points in the English language or equivalent tests like IELTS and TOEFL. Applicants must pass the personal interview

Roles and responsibilities

To avail the scholarship throughout the duration of the course, students must fulfil the following responsibilities:



Maintain a GPA of no less than 3.6 throughout the course

Memorise eight parts during the course Pass general seminars held by the general affairs authority

Years of Study

The scholarship will be applicable for students who enrol in the coming five years.



For those applying in 2024, the grant is valid until 2028

For those applying in 2025, the grant is valid until 2029

For those applying in 2026, the grant is valid until 2030 For those applying in 2027, the grant is valid until 2031

To register, students can apply through the university's website or the QR code provided on the Awqaf's social platforms.

The authority announced the initiative as it aims to prepare a national cadre to assume responsibility for the legal discourse in the country based on religious and scientific references.

This also aims to prepare citizens to join religious jobs in the country, while providing Emirati society with "qualified cadres capable of enhancing religious awareness and spreading values of citizenship and Islamic values". It is also aimed at spreading values of tolerance and coexistence in the country.

ALSO READ:

UAE: Applying for a student loan? Minimum salary, eligibility for expats explained

UAE: To study abroad, some students spend up to Dh250,000 on higher education consultants