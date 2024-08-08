Kuwait's Al-Najat Dispatches Aid To Yemen Following Recent Flood

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, August 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Al-Najat Charity dedicated sheltering supplies and nutritional aid to relieve a thousand affected families, urgently dispatched on Thursday to Yemen following the recent floods.

Head of the resources and PR department at Al-Najat, Abdullah Al-Shehab told KUNA that the urgent relief is worth 50 thousand Kuwaiti dinars and is an extension of the continuous efforts to aid and relieve various countries especially neighboring countries.

Al-Shehab explained that the dispatched aid to Yemen is comprised of one thousand food baskets, some 250 sheltering supplies including tents and mattresses, and 250 potable water tanks. The distribution process was coordinated with local concerned and official bodies, he added. (end)

slm









