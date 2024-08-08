Leveraging Data Analytics For Market Fit: How To Make Informed Decisions According To Aphelion Digital Corp Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Leveraging Data Analytics for Fit: How to Make Informed Decisions According to Aphelion Digital Corp

In this article, we review the use of Data Analytics for Market Fit and customer preferences.

In 2007, Marc Andreessen introduced the term“Product-Market Fit,” which remains relevant today. Product-market fit is an essential part of the strategy for any product company that wants to spot market demand.

When a product is effectively directed to the appropriate market, it appeals to a diverse customer base. This results in higher user satisfaction, client loyalty, and, ultimately, a competitive edge and company expansion.

Developing a product that meets customers' needs and provides a unique value proposition requires a thorough knowledge of the target market and its pain points. The product-market fit approach creates a successful product that satisfies high market demand.

Establish a Decent Analytics Plan

One of the most common questions we get from our community is related to setting up a proper analytics plan. We recommend developing a tracking plan that captures the following:



Properties and events that you'd like to monitor

Reasons for monitoring them Ways to track them

Your tracking strategy needs to address two primary stakeholders: the developer responsible for implementing the tracking and the data consumer. Go ahead and develop your tracking plan in a separate spreadsheet.

Tracking every event in your app is not that good. Instead, limit tracking to the crucial aspects necessary to comprehend user actions or activate marketing automation.

When determining which events to monitor, consider the ultimate outcome. Provide an overview of the steps required to demonstrate a new feature's success and design a sample chart displaying the expected outcomes.

For communication app applications, it may look like:



created account

email confirmed

verified identity

bank connected initial deposit made

Most apps require a funnel to monitor registration to identify where users exit during the signup process. Identify and incorporate the main events in your product registration into your monitoring strategy.

Analyze Customer Journey Data

You should establish the criteria for user engagement within your application. Simply put, how can you identify repeated use of your product through specific actions?

For some apps, this isn't easy. That's because card reloading happens outside the application, at the physical location. Thus, you want to implement a service that tracks a webhook for these events and pulls the data into your tracking app.

It is important to dedicate time to a detailed understanding of your customer's journey, which should include examining your product integration in their daily lives beyond the app.

For instance, one of Uptech's clients possesses a product for prepaid debit cards. Clients receive their cards, enable them within the application, and then monitor their transactions and balances through the application.

Identify Monetization Pathways

One of the major difficulties that startups encounter is converting users into paying clients. We've got a question from a team managing a social networking application.

They have more than 200 users and zero paying clients. They were interested in discovering the optimal method for generating revenue.

To find out which monetization option suits your business, set up various offers (one at a time) and monitor customer conversion rates. For instance, you can switch your app into a 100% subscription business model with a 14-day trial for all users when they register.

Use a data analytics tool to track conversion rates of:



How many users register?

The number of free trials that didn't convert into clients.

The number of people who converted into paid subscribers after the trial. What is the number of individuals who subscribe?

If conversion rates are low, consider adjusting a variable, such as the trial's price or duration. Establish a fresh group of users who enrolled in the recent trial and monitor each group's extended retention rate to identify the most effective variables.

Use Data Analytics to Understand Market Needs

Using different types of analysis – descriptive to summarize customer information, diagnostic to identify root causes, predictive to forecast future trends, and prescriptive to suggest strategies – allows a complete comprehension of market dynamics.

This versatile method allows product managers to customize products to meet changing market needs by adjusting features and strategies to match customer preferences, thus improving market fit and competitiveness.

Collect and assess customer feedback, online reviews, and surveys to identify the most common preferences and pain points.

Use industry trends and reports on market research to spot gaps in current offers and room for innovation.

Use analytics tools to monitor user preferences and actions, identifying features or services that could meet unrecognized market demands.

Make the Jobs to Be Done the Center of Your Product Experience

Use the data analysis findings to come up with possible improvements or modifications to the product that can effectively address customer problems and expectations. These assumptions must be based on data and match the identified patterns and preferences of customers.

Create and carry out experiments to test the formulated hypotheses. Try feature pilots, usability testing, and other controlled experiments.

By methodically testing the hypotheses, confirming or modifying the suggested enhancements, and gathering more data to support decision-making.

Final Thoughts

Great! Now you know 5 things you should do to leverage data analytics for market fit. Here they are. Establish a decent analytics plan. Analyze customer journey data. Identify monetization pathways. Use data analytics to understand market needs.

Make the Jobs to Be Done the center of your product experience.

