Election Commission Organises Several Programmes For Youth In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Scores of enthusiastic youth in Kashmir on Friday came together to promote the importance of and express their faith in democracy, by participating in several programmes inaugurated here by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar.

Hundreds of youngsters of Kashmir came together with unmatched enthusiasm, promoting the importance of voting and expressing their faith in democracy, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students participated in several programmes under SVEEP, including Run for Democracy, Cycle Rally and Shikara Rally at SKICC here, the officials said, adding that the events were inaugurated by CEC Kumar along with Election Commissioners (ECs) Gyanesh Kumar and S S Sandhu.

Kumar led the cycle rally along with ECs as a part of voter awareness and enrolment.

The Election Commission is currently undertaking 2nd Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls in J&K.

Read Also Security Concerns Won't Delay Elections in J&K: ECI Committed To Conducting Polls In J&K At Earliest: CEC Rajiv Kumar

The youngsters enlightened with the vision of democracy showed overwhelming participation in the events making the SKICC and Back Waters of Dal Lake abuzz with the vibes and flavour of democracy, the officials said.

Chanting slogans like 'we are proud voters', the youngsters pledged to be the ambassadors of democracy in the valley.

This underscored their faith in the democratic process and commitment to strengthen democracy, and educate their friends, colleagues, classmates and general people about the significance of Electoral Participation, the officials said.

High-spirited eligible youngsters vouched to register themselves in the voter lists of their respective areas and encourage youth of their peer groups, they said.

The CEC and ECs appreciated participants for spreading the message of democracy and the importance of exercising the valuable Right to Franchise.

The team of Election Commission of India arrived here on Thursday to review the preparedness for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir and take feedback from political parties.

The ECI met the representatives of political parties and also held deliberations with officers in the police and civil administration, before leaving for Jammu.