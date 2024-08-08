Cyngn Expands Dealer Network To Include Alta Equipment Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Cyngn expands dealer to include Alta Equipment

Cyngn has expanded its dealer network to include Alta Equipment Group , which is said to have more than $1 billion in annual sales.

The purveyor of both and material handling equipment will begin selling Cyngn's autonomous DriveMod Tugger. The DriveMod Tugger bundles Cyngn's autonomous vehicle with Motrec's MT-160.

Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn, says:“Alta has an impressive record of sales, and we are thrilled to have Cyngn's autonomous included in their catalog.

“Motrec's industrial vehicles are renowned for their high towing capacity and reliability.

“With their extensive dealer coverage across North America, we are excited to equip Alta with the tools and training needed to offer our self-driving industrial vehicles to their customers. Their success is integral to our success.”

This new development follows two significant milestones for Cyngn: the launch of the DriveMod Tugger and the Cyngn Dealer Network in the fall of 2023.

Cyngn has continued to grow its dealer network, including the recent addition of RobotLab, a robotics company with over 10,000 robots deployed.

Alta's decision to join Cyngn's Dealer Network came after a successful summit at Cyngn's Menlo Park headquarters, where key decision-makers experienced the company's autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) firsthand.

Marc Breton, Motrec's vice president of sales, says:“We know of several customers who would greatly benefit from the DriveMod Tugger.

“Autonomous industrial vehicle technology is already making a significant impact at manufacturing and logistics facilities, and we've gotten a great response from our sales channels to introducing an automated version of a tried and true high-tow capacity vehicle like the MT-160 that is known for its quality.”

Cyngn plans to continue expanding its Dealer Network by adding more distribution and integration partners in the future.