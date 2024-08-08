Torture Of Afghan Refugee By Iranian Police Sparks Reactions

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): An Iranian security official has stressed that illegal immigrants should leave Iran by the end of this year at a time when a of the torture of an Afghan immigrant has sparked reactions in the neighboring country.

Ahmad Raza Radan, a senior Iranian security official, told IRNA that illegal migrants should leave Iran by the end of this year and return to their country of origin.

He said:“Regarding illegal citizens, considering that the policy and programs are based on the return of all illegal citizens, these people must leave the country and return to their country by the end of the year.”

Meanwhile, some social media users have published a video in recent days saying that an Afghan immigrant named Seyed Mehdi Mousavi is being tortured by Iranian agents.

In this video, it can be seen that the said Afghan migrant fell to the ground and an Iranian officer put his knee on his neck, and around this young migrant, women can be seen begging for his release.

Roznama Itlaat reported that the victim's name is Seyed Mehdi Mousavi, he is a resident of Nicha locality of Helmand's Naumish district and he was tortured by Iranian police officers in Damavand area of ​​Tehran.

One of Sayed Mehdi's relatives said that Iranian police wanted to arrest Mahdavi but he resisted the move as a result he was tortured by Iranian security personnel.

He said Mahdavi possessed a legal document on the basis of which the Police did not deport Afghan refugees.

