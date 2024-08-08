War With Russia: President Zelensky Received Three Reports From Cinc Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has received three reports from Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Zelensky said this in his address, Ukrinform reports referring to the president's press service.

“Today, three reports have already been made by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi – productive reports, exactly the kind our country needs now,” he said.

Zelensky noted that there was also a report from of Defense Umerov on the of weapons and equipment to our army.

The President assured that bodies are working to ensure that the supplies are consistently delivered on time.

Zelensky: Ukraine managed to achieve result on its path to receiving F-16s, and there will be

“Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Maliuk also reported today – on our operations and on the sensitive work of the Security Service, which protects Ukrainians – protects them from Russian sabotage and assassination attempts inside our country,” Zelensky said.

The President thanked the soldiers and commanders who ensure the protection of Ukrainian positions and fulfillment of the tasks of defense of Ukraine.

“Ukrainians know how to achieve their goals. And achieving the goals at war was not our choice. Russia brought the war to our land, and it should feel what it has done. We strive to achieve our goals as soon as possible in peacetime – under just peace conditions. And it will happen,” Zelensky stressed.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. House of Representatives and discussed, among other things, the stopping of any attempts by Russia to prolong the war.