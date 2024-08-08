Russian Airstrike Damages 17 Houses, School And Library In Sumy Region's Village
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Stetskivka, Sumy region, work continues to remove the aftermath of a Russian attack that damaged 17 houses, a school and a library.
Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Work is underway to close the broken windows - there are 116 of them in total. The buildings of the local school and library, 17 private houses on four streets were damaged," Kobzar said.
According to him, the village has water, gas and electricity supply.
The special commission has accepted 17 applications for inspection of residential buildings and is preparing inspection reports.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of August 8, Russians launched an air strike on the border village of Stetskivka in the Sumy region.
