Issa Homes Expands To Florida's Gulf Coast Beach Area

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Seaglass boasts four spacious bedrooms, four and a half luxurious baths, an outdoor kitchen, and a private pool with breathtaking views, perfect for dolphin watching and sunset gazing. To introduce themselves to the community, Issa Homes will host a serie

Issa Homes proudly presents its first Gulf Coast one-of-a-kind home, named Seaglass. The waterfront home overlooks Anna Maria Sound in the private enclave of Harbour Sound within Harbour Isle. This modern coastal-designed multi-level home is fully furnish

From Disney's Golden Oak to SeaFlower Issa Homes has also been selected as one of the five approved builders for the SeaFlower community, a new destination along Florida's Gulf Coast that harmoniously blends neighborly connections, modern living, and coas

Introducing Luxury Waterfront Homes in Bradenton, Holmes Beach, and SeaFlower with Open Houses Starting Aug 13, 2024

- Don HempelBRADENTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Issa Homes , a signature and award-winning name in Florida's luxury home market, announces its expansion to Florida's Gulf Coast. The residential home builder is constructing four multimillion-dollar waterfront homes, three overlooking Anna Maria Sound in the Harbour Isle community and one on Holmes Beach.Issa Homes Reveals Seaglass Waterfront Home at Open HouseIssa Homes proudly presents its first Gulf Coast one-of-a-kind home, named Seaglass. The waterfront home overlooks Anna Maria Sound in the private enclave of Harbour Sound within Harbour Isle. This modern coastal-designed multi-level home is fully furnished and will be ready for occupancy in August 2024.Seaglass boasts four spacious bedrooms, four and a half luxurious baths, an outdoor kitchen, and a private pool with breathtaking views, perfect for dolphin watching and sunset gazing. To introduce themselves to the community, Issa Homes will host a series of meet-and-greet events and open houses. The inaugural open house will be held on Tuesday, August 13, from 5-8 p.m. at Seaglass in Harbour Isle, located at 332 Harbour Sound Ct, Bradenton, FL 34209. Interested attendees are encouraged to RSVP via Karen Place, ....From Disney's Golden Oak to SeaFlowerIssa Homes has also been selected as one of the five approved builders for the SeaFlower community, a new destination along Florida's Gulf Coast that harmoniously blends neighborly connections, modern living, and coastal charm. As the only semi-custom builder in SeaFlower, Issa Homes is the approved builder on the community's largest 80-foot lots, offering spectacular views and top-tier craftsmanship.Architectural Excellence and Homeowner Satisfaction“We are excited to bring our award-winning designs and exceptional customer satisfaction record to Florida's Gulf Coast. Our homes are known for their architectural correctness, with styles ranging from Coastal to West Indies and Transitional Farmhouse,” said Don Hempel, partner and president of Issa Homes. We've spent the last several years developing relationships with local trades and the community, ensuring that our new projects meet the high standards we're known for.”Celebrating 50 Years of Luxury Home BuildingEstablished in 1973, Issa Homes is celebrating 50 years of building in Florida's most exclusive communities in South and Central Florida, including Disney's Golden Oak, Celebration, Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, Weston Hills Country Club, and Abacoa in Jupiter. The latest milestone marks their debut on the Gulf Coast, particularly in SeaFlower, a new coastal village minutes from Sarasota Bay and just three miles from the Gulf of Mexico, Anna Maria Island, award-winning beaches, and nearby marinas.Local Expertise and CollaborationHempel, a homeowner on Anna Maria Island since 2014, expressed his excitement:“My family has enjoyed vacationing and spending time in this area, and we are proud to now be building here. We are thrilled to bring our legacy of excellence to this beautiful region.”The first four homes built are in collaboration with Anna Maria Island-based Sunshine Girls, Dee Munn and Karen Place on sales, Holmes Beach-based HSH Collective on interior design, Kyle Kleppinger on construction management, and LRK Architects, ensuring the highest design and construction standards.Engaging the Community with Open HousesIssa Homes will host a series of meet-and-greet events and open houses to get acquainted with local realtors, media, community leaders, and residents. These events will lead up to the official start of sales and marketing for SeaFlower.Bringing Proven Quality to New Markets“We want to create a familiarity and comfort level as we enter the local Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, Holmes Beach, and Sarasota markets,” added Hempel.“While we might be new to the area from a residential builder standpoint, we have a reputation as a preferred builder by Walt Disney World, Four Seasons, and Florida's most noteworthy developers and communities throughout the state. We will bring the same systems, quality, and level of service to SeaFlower and our custom builds in Harbour Isle and Anna Maria Island.”For more information about Issa Homes and their upcoming projects, please visit .Issa Homes Media Contact:Lisa Buyer-Hempel ... 561-703-8555Issa Homes Sales Contact:Dee Munn 407-346-4422,Karen Harllee 941-720-0418,RE/MAX ALLIANCE GROUP 941-778-7777,Source: Stellar MLS / MFRMLS, MLS#: A4608713.For more information on SeaFlower, please visitAbout Issa HomesIssa Homes has been a cornerstone of luxury home building in Florida since 1973. Renowned for their attention to detail, commitment to quality, and design, Issa Homes has been building in some of the state's most exclusive communities. As Issa Homes celebrates 50 years of excellence, it is excited to bring its expertise to Florida's Gulf Coast, continuing its tradition of creating stunning, high-quality homes.

Lisa Buyer-Hempel

The Buyer Group

561-703-8555

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram