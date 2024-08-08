Leaders4lax Empowers Underserved Girls Through Free Lacrosse Camps

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWPORT COAST, Calif., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Leaders4LAX, a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to addressing the significant inequalities in the of lacrosse, proudly announces the successful conclusion of its summer, winter, and fall camps. These camps, hosted in collaboration with organizations such as Unidos aimed to introduce young girls from underserved communities to the exciting world of lacrosse while imparting essential life skills.

Group shot after first summer camp.

Girls learning lacrosse for the first time.

Lacrosse, often hailed as the "fastest game on two feet," has traditionally been more accessible to players on the East Coast, with limited opportunities available for those on the West Coast and especially for those in low-income areas. Gender, geographic, financial, and ethnic disparities have long plagued the sport, leaving many young girls without the chance to experience its benefits. Leaders4LAX seeks to bridge this gap by offering a free program designed to make lacrosse accessible to those who might not otherwise have the opportunity to play.

"Our mission is to provide a platform where girls from underserved communities can discover the sport of lacrosse and develop important life skills," said Grace Burke, the founder of Leaders4LAX. "By removing financial barriers and providing comprehensive training, we aim to create a more inclusive and equitable environment for all players."

The Leaders4LAX camps were a culmination of years of dedicated effort, including a significant grant from the Moseley Award and USA Lacrosse, and were integral to the attainment of a Girl Scouts Gold Award for Ms. Burke. Each camp was meticulously planned to ensure that participants not only learned the fundamentals of lacrosse but also gained invaluable lessons in passion, commitment, teamwork, and leadership.

At the beginning of the camps, each girl received a special free take-home package that included a lacrosse stick, a backpack filled with a lacrosse ball, stickers, a workbook, and a Leaders4LAX pinny. The workbook, created specifically for new players, serves as a guide both on and off the field, allowing the girls to continue their lacrosse education and personal growth even after the camps ended.

Feedback from the campers has been overwhelmingly positive. "I had so much fun at this camp. I love Coach Grace," shared one enthusiastic participant. Another camper expressed, "This camp was amazing! I never thought I'd get to play lacrosse, but now I can't wait to practice more." A third camper added, "Learning lacrosse was the best part of my summer. I met new friends and felt so welcomed."

The Leaders4LAX program stands as a beacon of hope for many girls who otherwise might not have the chance to experience lacrosse. By focusing on inclusivity and providing necessary resources and training, Leaders4LAX is not only expanding access to the sport but also nurturing the development of future leaders.

For more information about Leaders4LAX and how you can support their mission, please visit



or contact [email protected] .

About Leaders4LAX

Leaders4LAX is a non-profit organization dedicated to breaking down barriers to lacrosse and empowering young girls from underserved communities. Through free camps, educational resources, and a commitment to inclusivity, Leaders4LAX strives to make lacrosse accessible to all and foster essential life skills in its participants.

Media Contact:

Grace Burke

President

[email protected]

949-422-1357



