'Uncanny Alley: A New Day' To Have Its World Premiere At The '81St Venice Film Festival

A cyberpunk hacker must lead escaped detainees to freedom through a hacked portal before a fascist corporation erases their memories. Time is running out!

- Liz Rosenthal (VR Curator for the Venice Film Festival) XR Must InterviewLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an exciting collaboration, the acclaimed virtual reality production studio, Ferryman Collective , and the innovative Virtual Worlds Company , are proud to announce the debut of their latest VR theatre experience,“Uncanny Alley: A New Day .” This groundbreaking production is set to make its first appearance in competition at the 81st Venice International Film Festival."When we first encountered MetaRick's Uncanny Alley world in Venice while presenting Gumball Dreams, we were captivated by its rich lore. We felt compelled to approach Rick about transforming it into a live theatrical experience" says co-creator Stephen Butchko. "Fortunately for us, he agreed."In a whimsical yet oppressive cyberpunk world, guided by hacker Gh0st and sentient Atom, you'll meet enigmatic characters and embark on a heart-pounding adventure that puts you in the center of the action.'81'st VENICE IMMERSIVEThe 81st Venice International Film Festival is organized by La Biennale di Venezia and held at the Lido di Venezia from 28 August to 7 of September, 2024."Definitely one to look out for if you need a dose of surreal live immersive theatre comedy performance in a spectacular journey through a metaverse beyond your imagination." – Liz Rosenthal, VR Curator for Venice Film Festival says in her interview with XR Must.The Festival is officially recognized by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). The section is entirely devoted to immersive media and includes all XR means of creative expression. It will be held on the Lazzaretto Vecchio Island (Venice Immersive Island), presenting 63 projects from 25 countries."We are incredibly excited to be returning to the Venice International Film Festival, collaborating with MetaRick, another Venice veteran, to present a world premiere" adds Stephen, "Liz and Michele have significantly advanced the future of XR by offering a platform for creators to showcase their work."NARRATIVE SUMMARYAdaptive Learning Industries is about to launch the New Day update through legislation that passed with little public support. Uncanny Alley's“Metizens” will soon feel the amnesia-like effects from weaponized Radio Frequency waves.Cyberpunk hacker-whiz, Gh0st, breaks a group of protesters out of jail to lead them and her increasingly sentient Service-Bot, Atom, to safety through a hacked portal, out of the city and to a new metaverse. They must stick together, evade capture, and decide whether to leave Uncanny Alley or stay and fight for their home.HOW IT WORKS“Uncanny Alley: A New Day” is a live performance where two actors seamlessly bring multiple characters to life. This immersive theater experience stands out from traditional theater by eliminating the stage and fully immersing the audience within the performance. Participants can expect a high level of interactivity, engaging in conversations with the actors, other audience members, and interacting with their virtual surroundings."Our international cast is truly exceptional, featuring talent from film, television, gaming, and Broadway. They bring a diverse range of skills, and are some of the most experienced VR actors in the world today" informs Whitton Frank, one of the project's producers.With the transformative power of VR technology, participants are fully immersed in our captivating 3D world. Audiences will go through multiple environments, from the tunnel system underneath the fictional Uncanny Alley world all the way to the heights of the ALI government offices.“When I'm given an opportunity to 'be extra' I take it,” says Christopher Lane Davis, aka Screaming Color, the animation and effects creator on the project.“This is why I love developing for VR so much, where the capacity for innovation, magnitude and spectacle are bound only by the frame rates I have to optimize around.”PROJECT HISTORYUncanny Alley began as two award-winning virtual worlds before evolving into a theatrical show. Rick Treweek, aka MetaRick and renowned as a leading XR expert, was approached by Stephen Butchko from Ferryman Collective to set a live theatrical performance in Uncanny Alley. MetaRick aimed to create a dedicated world for the show, expanding his IP. The Ferryman team challenged him to develop this project for standalone headsets like the Meta Quest.“Creating a world of this scale that can be experienced on a headset that essentially functions like a mobile phone is incredibly challenging, especially after working with PC-built environments with minimal size limitations,” comments Rick Treweek, the artistic director and co-creator of Uncanny Alley: A New Day. "We approached this challenge with a spirit of innovation and determination, cracking the code to deliver a seamless, immersive experience across platforms. It was crucial to us because it's where the future of VR-and the majority of VR actors and audiences-resides. As well as a personal technical challenge to accomplish a world at this scale in a mobile format.”This endeavor signifies a bold step forward, showcasing how new platforms and new media like social VR can transcend traditional boundaries, bringing immersive storytelling to a broader audience and redefining how we connect with digital worlds and characters.Uncanny Alley: A New Day continues the narrative from where the environmental storytelling of the virtual worlds left off, offering a sequel for those who have seen and loved the previous iterations of Uncanny Alley.“MetaRick's dark dystopian world, with its inviting touch of whimsy, truly captivated us,” shares assistant director Deirdre V. Lyons.“We aimed to highlight the strengths of this remarkable artist, the rich universe he created, and the fantastical avatars he designed. The experience is like tumbling down the rabbit hole, where you stumble upon one quirky character going about their lives. Before you know it, you're whisked away to a new location, meeting someone entirely different.”The world and characters do not disappoint. As you journey through Uncanny Alley: A New Day, you feel compelled to help each other and yourselves escape the oppressive ALI governing corporation with your friends, all while pondering the question: what does it mean to leave a place you call home?MEDIA SHOWINGS AND INTERVIEWSPress inquiries, please contact: Ferryman Collective ...This project was made possible, in part by Unity Charitable Fund, a fund of Tides Foundation.

