“Homeroom Harvest” Fundraiser To Support School Gardening Programs

- Dr. Kim Furtado N.DLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES , August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Instead of more screen time, School Nutrition Garden Foundation (SNAC) believes children deserve more outdoor educational experiences. To support their mission, SNAC extends a heartfelt invitation to the community for the upcoming "Homeroom Harvest" fundraiser on September 14, 2024, from 4-7 pm.SNAC enriches communities by cultivating meaningful relationships with nature, food, and personal well-being. The program offers students practical lessons on how the ecosystem works, how food is grown, and how to sustainably interact with the environment. Students also learn valuable social and stress-management skills, such as mindfulness in the garden. Dr. Furtado, N.D., a naturopathic doctor who founded SNAC in 2011, emphasizes the importance of SNAC's initiatives, which foster environments where children can feel empowered and thrive."By integrating nutritional education and emotional well-being into schools, SNAC addresses key aspects of health that are often overlooked in traditional education," said Dr. Furtado. "This fundraiser is a celebration of how we can work together to create a healthier and happier future for our children."The“Homeroom Harvest” fundraiser will be located at Good Earth Market in Ocean View, DE, and will feature a harvest table experience with artisanal selections, an open bar, and live music. All proceeds from sponsorships, ticket sales, and a silent auction will directly support SNAC's school garden program. SNAC invites all like-minded, nature-loving, kid-friendly community members to join in for an evening of great music and amazing food.What makes this Sussex County-grown program unique is its dedication to equitable access to outdoor learning. Starting in kindergarten, SNAC immerses each student in an on-site, biodiverse garden for up to 10 to 15 hours per year. Executive Director Shandra Furtado explains,“Providing students this outdoor learning experience is not limited to students whose teachers are willing to come outside, get dirty, maintain the garden, and teach. Our SNAC curriculum covers STEAM learning standards across K to 5 grades, and instead of putting an added burden on classroom teachers, SNAC provides garden coordinators to each partner school.”From fruit and fig trees, raised beds, pollinator gardens, native plantings, and greenhouses, students learn how to actively engage as inquisitive scientists, observant artists, and vivid taste explorers in a living ecosystem right outside their classroom. With support from the community, SNAC provides service to over 2,200 students at North Georgetown Elementary, Long Neck Elementary, Howard T. Ennis School, and the flagship school since 2011, Southern Delaware School of the Arts.Sponsors this year include Earth Champion, Scott and Shuman Law, Ecosystem Stewards, Dr. Kim Furtado, N.D., and Plantation Lakes Golf & Country Club. Our Seedling Caretakers include Derby Mill Farm and DCM Insights. The silent auction will include the chance to win dinner for ten people at Good Earth Market, along with gifts from Christie Davis Autoimmune Health Coaching, Ebb+Flow Spa, Soluna Yoga, Brittingham Farms, as well as fun baskets with gardening tools, healthy food, yoga, golfing, adult beverages, and more.Previous sponsors include Scott and Shuman Law, Nally Homes, DiFebos Restaurant and Market, The Allison Stine Team of Northrop Realty, Delmarva Design Center, Nancy Forster, Prosperity Home Mortgage, Todd McDonald, Long and Foster Seaside Seven Team, The Station on Kings, and Jefferson, Urian, Doane & Sterner, CPA (JUDS).For more information on the Homeroom Harvest fundraiser, to purchase tickets, or to become a sponsor, please visit events .Dr. Furtado thanks the community for their support in fostering a healthier, more educated generation.ABOUT DR. KIM FURTADO N.D .As an expert in herbal medicine, nutrition, detoxification, and hormone balancing, a mother of five daughters and three grandchildren, a school garden program coordinator, and an advocate for the environment, Dr. Kim brings her diverse experience to each patient and student.Kim Furtado, ND, received her Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine degree from Bastyr University in Kenmore, Washington. Furtado's special interests include herbal medicine, nutrition, environmental medicine, chronic illness, and women's and children's health.To explore more about Dr. Kim Furtado's naturopathic practice, please visit or contact her office at (302) 945-2107.

