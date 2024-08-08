Your Win Against Britain Will Be Remembered Forever, PM Modi Tells Hockey Players After Bronze Win

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to members of the bronze medal-winning Indian men's hockey team over the phone in Paris and congratulated the players for their courageous performance against Spain, team spirit throughout the event and fighting spirit after losing a nerve-wracking clash to Germany in the semifinals.

India rode on a double by skipper Harmanpreet Singh and some brilliant saves by retiring goalkeeper PR Sreejesh to overcome Spain 2-1 and win the bronze medal in the Paris Olympic Games. This is India's first back-to-back medal since the 1972 Games in Munich following their bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Speaking to the players on the phone, PM Modi called the Indian team's captain Harmanpreet Singh as "Sarpanch" (village head) of the team.

"Many, many congratulations to you and the entire team. You all have made the country very proud with your achievements today," the Prime Minister told Harmanpreet over the phone.

"If you remember, I had told you before you people left for Paris that you people have broken the series of defeats and ended the drought (in Tokyo). Now you people have taken it forward by winning a second successive bronze medal," said PM Modi.

"Under your leadership and due to the efforts of all your teammates, this time too we have emerged victorious and I am confident that Indian hockey will revive the golden period of the sport," he told Harmanpreet.

Speaking to goalkeeper Sreejesh, who played his last match for the country on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi said you have made things possible towards the end. "You people will have to now develop a new team," he added.

PM Modi said India's victory in the shoot-out against Great Britain in the quarterfinal despite being reduced to 10 players will be remembered forever.

"One thing I would definitely like to say today, the victory against Great Britain in the quarterfinals with 10 players on the field will remain etched in the minds of every Indian hockey lover. This victory will be cited as an example and I believe this match will be mentioned whenever there will be a discussion on hockey anywhere in the world," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also noted that the team did not lose its morale after losing the semifinal to Germany. "The morale takes a dip after a defeat but you people regrouped within 24 hours of that defeat and came out strongly," he told the players.