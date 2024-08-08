K-Pop Group KARD Makes A Comeback With Their 7Th Mini-Album 'Where To Now? (Part. 1: Yellow Light)'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dropping August 13th, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DSP is proud to announce the return of K-pop group KARD with the release of a new mini-album, Where To Now? (Part.1: Yellow Light). Dropping on August 13th, 2024 (KST), the seven-track mini-album captures KARD's growth and transformation, and celebrates the group's seventh anniversary since their official debut.

K-pop group KARD releases new mini-album (Photo credit: RBW, DSP Media)

Continue Reading

"We have meticulously crafted the tracklist to highlight KARD's unique transformation into the next phase of their career and know people everywhere will be thrilled by these new sounds," said DSP Media, the group's management company. "We know that KARD is ready to spread some good summer vibes worldwide and connect with fans."

The album features songwriting contributions, all done in English, with the exception of J.seph's rap. Their innovative musical expression and English lyrics offer listeners surprises and a playful sense of humor. In every groove, KARD produces a distinctive listening experience, from power pop ballads to hip-hop dance beats, with their unmistakable vocal sound. Tell My Momma embraces KARD's sensual side with smooth rhythms and a dynamic and emotional chorus. Where To Now? (Part.1: Yellow Light) breaks new ground for the group, showcasing innovative musical ideas and a bright shimmering production.

Consisting of four members (BM, J.Seph, Jeon Somin, Jeon Jiwoo), the group's artistry and creativity bring a breath of fresh air to the legacy of co-ed K-Pop bands. The group has established a presence in the domestic and international music markets with numerous hit songs like 'Hola Hola,' 'Don't Recall,' 'RUMOR,' 'GUNSHOT,' 'You In Me,' and 'ICKY.' As a result, KARD successfully held a world tour, 'PLAYGROUND', in the U.S. and Europe last year and in Australia this March, showcasing their global influence.

KARD's commitment to connecting with fans worldwide is evident throughout their YouTube KARDist series, highlighting each member's artistic aspects and musical interpretations. The series consists of band members reinterpreting hit songs from various artists, such as Billie Eillish, Tyga, Sza, Adele, and more.

Since their debut, KARD has significantly expanded K-pop's reach with forward-thinking sounds and tight harmony, gaining overwhelming support in North and South America. Last year, they signed an exclusive contract with UTA, one of the four major agencies in the United States. Now, with a world tour in the works and the release of Where To Now? (Part.1: Yellow Light), KARD is ready to show the music world what a real comeback looks like.

SOURCE DSP Media; RBW