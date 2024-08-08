Tunnel To Towers And Yuengling Brewery Announce Continuation Of Their Partnership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation today announced a continuation of its partnership with Yuengling Brewery .

Yuengling initiated their support of Tunnel to Towers' Homeless Veteran Program and In the Line of Duty Programs earlier this year.

The Brewery, in collaboration with its Distributor Partners in New Jersey and New York City, will continue raising awareness with Yuengling Fans, its valued consumers, retailers, and Beer professionals through a major fundraising initiative in the Northeast region. The campaign will run from August 1 through November 30, 2024.

“As the Yuengling family and team reflect on the Siller family, Stephen Siller's story, and the guiding philosophy of St. Francis of Assisi,“while we have time, let us do good” we recognize it as a wonderful reminder of how we can help make a difference. We know we're contributing to something truly special. The wide expansion of support that T2T has given to Veterans and First Responders is beyond amazing. May our efforts help multiply contributions and awareness along with all your excellent partners,” said Dick Yuengling, CEO & Owner of D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

“The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is incredibly grateful to have the support of the Yuengling team, a company with a long history of supporting America's heroes. Their generosity will enable us to move forward in our work to eradicate homelessness amongst the veteran community, to provide for military and first responder families, and educate future generations about the heroism shown on September 11, 2001,” said Frank Siller, Chairman & CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation .

For more information on the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's programs in service of military and first responder families, please visit T2T.org .

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to“do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001. Visit to learn more and follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, X, and Instagram at @Tunnel2Towers.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., the oldest brewery in America, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, FLIGHT by Yuengling, and Bongo Fizz. Production is supplied by two breweries in Pottsville, PA, and one in Tampa, FL. A separate joint venture called The Yuengling Company was recently established with Molson Coors Beverage Company to expand production and distribution further west. Yuengling beer is currently available in 26 states. For more information about Yuengling, fans are encouraged to follow the Yuengling Facebook page , follow Yuengling on Twitter and Instagram , or visit .

Attachments



The Yuengling family presents a check to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation Yuengling Brewery

CONTACT: Caroline Magyarits Tunnel to Towers Foundation 718-987-1931 ... Stephen Markley D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. 856-261-8677 ...