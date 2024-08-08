TRUSTWORTHY Now Available On Prime Video Via Prime Video Direct

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Trustworthy Bus while touring across America

The Trustworthy Logo

LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Media, trust, democracy and hope are the focus of TRUSTWORTHY , a 69-minute documentary now available on Prime via Prime Video Direct.Trustworthy spawned from a summer of zoom calls and a 5,300-mile bus trip across America. From small towns to urban enclaves, the documentary crew interviewed journalists, professors, other experts and everyday Americans across the spectrum about how we got to this critical moment, how we can become better news and information consumers, and how we can come together to rise above the misinformation and discourse aimed at dividing our communities.“This has been an amazing experience. I am so honored that Trustworthy is a part of important conversations about journalism, democracy and civic engagement,” says Stephany Zamora, Executive Producer.“It has been a privilege to hear voices from all over America, and witness 1,000's of people who are organizing and participating in programs, non-profits, and community events to bridge the divide. The hope portrayed in Trustworthy is everywhere!”Trustworthy was made for everyone and has screened in front of audiences young and old, red and blue, metro and rural.For more information, please visit .

