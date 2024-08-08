Re-Bath Announces Partnership With HGTV's 'Fixer To Fabulous' Hosts Jenny And Dave Marrs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) America's Largest Bathroom Remodeler Joins Forces with HGTV Personalities to Create Inspiration for Bathroom Designs

PHOENIX, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Bath , the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling company, announces a strategic partnership with Jenny and Dave Marrs, hosts of HGTV's 'Fixer to Fabulous .' As ambassadors for the brand, the duo will rollout bathroom designs exclusive to Re-Bath and customers will be able to incorporate designs from the show into their own bathrooms.

Jenny and Dave Marrs

Jenny and Dave greatly align with Re-Bath's overall process, from design consultation to quick and easy demos to installation, as well as its commitment to provide personalized, high-quality services. As the creative backbone of the duo, Jenny will work as National Re-Bath Designer to design spaces that are welcoming and inviting, while Dave, the expert craftsman, builder, and all-around handyman will serve as the National Re-Bath Contractor for the brand.

"As we step into this partnership with Re-Bath, we're thrilled to merge our passion for design and renovation with their unparalleled expertise in bathroom remodeling," said Jenny. "It's an exciting opportunity, and together we'll not only build beautiful and functional bathrooms but also inspire a wave of design evolution, guided by passion, expertise, and a shared dedication to excellence."

Customers can look forward to a consistent rollout of curated designs by Jenny Marrs that will correlate with the current season and latest design trends. Each design will be complete using the unparalleled, quality products from Re-Bath and its partners including Moen, MSI Flooring, Bertch, and more. Additionally, Jenny and Dave are committed to providing design and remodeling tips to customers through their social media platforms where they will also share the new designs along with exciting news from Re-Bath.

"Partnering with Re-Bath feels like a natural extension of our commitment to exceptional design and transformative renovation," said Dave. "Jenny's eye for and knowledge of design coupled with my installation expertise pairs perfectly with Re-Bath's one-stop-shop concept."

Re-Bath looks to enhance its brand recognition, credibility, and trust among consumers, amplify lead generation, and drive sales growth. Additionally, the brand aspires to position itself as the leading source of inspiration for individuals seeking innovative bathroom designs, thereby fostering stronger connections with customers.

Joining forces with Jenny and Dave

is a testament to Re-Bath's unwavering commitment to excellence in bathroom remodeling. Plus, our prior relationship with the HGTV network creates a perfect opportunity for this organic and dynamic partnership," said Brad Hillier, CEO of Re-Bath . "This is the start of a thrilling new chapter for Re-Bath – where innovation merges with inspiration, elevating the standard of excellence in bathroom design."

Each year, upwards of 14.2 million bathrooms undergo renovations, which equates to roughly 1 in every 10 homes. Additionally, bathroom renovations add value to a home, with an average ROI of 72.7%. Re-Bath's partnership with Jenny and Dave Marrs will assist consumers in discovering their unique design preferences and executing a seamless renovation experience.

As top-tier partnerships advance the Re-Bath business, the brand's success has not gone unnoticed as it earned the No. 192 spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's

2024 Franchise 500® , ranked No. 9 on Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 Nationals List as well as No. 164 on Franchise Times Top 400.

For more information, visit

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit

rebathfranchise or call 866-219-1361.

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise that has grown to more than 100 locations across the country. The parent company's first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly

and

factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers.

