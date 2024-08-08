(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SHAPE Editors Awarded Over 50 Beauty Products Across Categories Such as Makeup, Hair, Body, and More
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHAPE today announced the 2024 SHAPE Beauty Awards, a list of over 50 editor-approved beauty products spanning categories such as makeup, hair, and body. Since 2003, the annual SHAPE Beauty Awards have been an essential resource for wellness-focused women who are equally committed to their beauty and workout routines. The 2024 Beauty Awards are available now on SHAPE
SHAPE Announces Winners of 2024 Beauty Awards
In addition to best face, skin, body, and hair products, SHAPE also included categories such as "TikTok Loved" products, to keep readers in on the buzziest beauty out there, plus "Trends & Innovations," where editors awarded brands who created products that were outside the box. To round out the list, SHAPE included the "Best In-Office Treatments," for professional medical-grade beauty offerings that deliver top-notch results.
"As a team, we're leaning into wellness in beauty, seeing our fitness, nutrition, and beauty routines as part of an overall lifestyle strategy that supports our optimal physical and mental health. The lines between wellness and beauty have blurred, and we've become increasingly aware that what we put in our bodies is just as important as what we put on them. Each item on this list deserves a coveted spot on your vanity and in your lifestyle for a very specific reason," said the editors at SHAPE in the awards feature.
SHAPE's Beauty Awards highlight the products that stand up to an active, anything-goes lifestyle, all tested by SHAPE editors. The team of beauty experts and editors tested products across different skin types, concerns, tones, and age ranges. This cumulative guide consists of tried-and-true brands, as well as emerging newcomers across all price points, from drugstore favorites to luxury prestige brands.
The full list of winners in SHAPE's 2024 Beauty Awards can be read below and online here .
Best Face Products
Best Cleanser:
Epionce Purifying Wash
Best Oil:
Sonage Vitality Nourishing Facial Oil
Best Serum:
Zo Skin Health Complexion Clarifying Serum
Best Moisturizer:
Alastin Ultra Light Moisturizer
Best
Exfoliator: Sofie Pavitt Face Mandelic Clearing Serum
Best Foundation: Glossier Stretch Fluid Foundation
Best Tinted Moisturizer:
Toty Ilumina CC Cream SPF 50+
Best Bronzer:
Saie Dew Bronze
Best Concealer:
Caliray Hideaway Color Corrector
Best Eye Treatment:
PCA Skin Ideal Complex Revitalizing Eye Gel
Best Eye Shadow:
Neen Pretty Shady Trios
Best Neck Treatment:
iS CLINICAL Neckperfect Complex
Best Mask:
Sonsie Multi Moisture Mask
Best Lipstick:
Guerlain the Customizable Ultra-Care Lipstick
Best Hair Products
Most Anticipated Launch:
Fenty Hair The Homecurl
Best Hair Dryer: T3 Micro
Aire 360
Best Brow Serum:
Nulastin BROW Shape Altering Serum
Best Hot Tool:
ghd Chronos Flat Iron
Best Laser Hair Remover: Smooth Skin Pure Adapt
Best Conditioner:
Redken Acidic Bonding Curls Conditioner
Best Shampoo for Hair Growth: Kitsch Rosemary & Biotin Solid Shampoo
Best Oil Treatment: Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Edge Cleansing Oil
Best Body Products
Best Self Tanner:
Tan-Luxe The Gradual Tanning Lotion
Best Lotion: Billie Glow Body Lotion
Best
SPF: Oars + Alps Hydrating Antioxidant SPF 50 Spray
Best Body Wash:
Pura D'Or 3-in-1 Tea Tree Shampoo, Body & Foot Wash
Best Hand Cream:
Retrouvé Dermal Defense Hand Cream
TikTok Loved Products
Best
Multitasker: Merit Flush Balm
Best Press-On Nails: Kiss
imPRESS Nails
Best Blush:
Glo Skin Cream Blush Stick
Best Dermaplaning Tool: Barefaced Facial Razor
Best Brush: Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler
Best Makeup Setting Product: Milani Make It Last Setting Spray
Best Face Mist: BeautyGrass Vibrant Boost Face Mist
Trends & Innovation
Best for Skin Innovation:
Deinde Face Stick
Most Sustainable Product:
Sud Scrub Body Scrubber
Best Beauty Device:
YSE Beauty The Golden Sculpt Face Roller
Best Beauty Ingestible: Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides
Best Breakthrough for Hair: K18 AirWash Dry Shampoo
Best Sleep Mask: Slip Contour Sleep Mask
Best Sun Protection: Sarah Creal Brilliant Repair Shield
Under $50
Drugstore Favorite:
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
Best Lip Balm: Rile It's On Lip Balm
Best Nail Polish:
Zoya Nail Polish
Best Lip Tint: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine
Best Eyeliner: Jones Road The Best Pencil
Best Teeth Whitening Product: Colgate Optic White ComfortFit LED
Best Mascara: Maybelline Lash Sensational Firework Washable Mascara
Best Essential Oil: Sangre De Fruta Essential Oil Blend Perfume
Best Skin Multitasker: Embryolisse Lait Crème Concentré Face & Body Cream
In-Office Treatments/ Prescriptions
BOTOX
Fraxel
Juvederm Voluma
Clear and Brilliant
Diamond Glow
Emsculpt Neo
Sculptra
ABOUT SHAPE
SHAPE serves as the definitive resource for the woman who leads an active lifestyle. Through our magazine, website, social platforms, and experiences, we deliver science-backed information, inspiring stories, and a proven roadmap to navigate the journey to her goals. We understand her, we motivate her, and we speak to her directly in a trusted, friendly voice-about the race she trains for, the cooking class she wants to try, the adventure trip she goes on, the workout trend that piques her interest, the new skin care routine she has been searching for. With SHAPE, she has the tools and motivation to stay active, healthy, and happy-today and every day. SHAPE's encouragement and backing of expert editors and contributing board of advisors helps her to shape her biggest and boldest life.
