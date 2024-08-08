Kuwait, Bahrain Sign Exec. Program For Tourism Cooperation Deal For '24 - '26

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, August 8 (KUNA) -- In a significant step towards enhancing bilateral relations and fostering the sector, Kuwait and Bahrain signed the executive program of the tourism cooperation agreement for the years 2024, 2025, and 2026.

The signing took place Thursday, with Kuwait's of Information and Culture, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, and Bahrain's Minister of Tourism, Fatima Al-Sairafi, representing their respective governments.

The agreement, Al-Mutairi told KUNA, outlines a framework for cooperation in various aspects of tourism, including the exchange of expertise and information related to tourism marketing, organizing joint tourism events, and strengthening promotional programs within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Al-Mutairi emphasized that this agreement aligns with Kuwait's vision of reinforcing GCC collaboration across various fields, particularly in tourism- a vital sector that significantly contributes to national economic growth.

On her part, Al-Sairafi affirmed Bahrain's commitment to strengthening tourism cooperation with Kuwait as part of broader efforts to advance GCC tourism to new horizons.

The tourism sector in Kuwait, overseen by the Ministry of Information, is focused on creating an attractive tourism identity for Kuwait both domestically and internationally, and on promoting sustainable tourism as a crucial contributor to the national economy. (end)

