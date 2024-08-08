China's central bank conducts USD993.6M on reverse repos Thursday

(MENAFN) On Thursday, China's central carried out a significant operation involving 7.1 billion yuan, approximately 993.6 million U.S. dollars, in seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.7 percent. This monetary action is designed to maintain a balanced and sufficient level of liquidity within the system. By engaging in this transaction, the central bank aims to ensure that there is enough cash flow circulating through financial institutions, which is crucial for stable economic operations.



Reverse repos, or reverse repurchase agreements, are a financial mechanism in which the central bank buys securities from commercial banks with the commitment to sell them back at a later date. This process is carried out through a bidding system, where the central bank sets the terms of the agreement, including the interest rate, which in this case was set at 1.7 percent. The central bank's involvement in these transactions helps to manage short-term liquidity needs and stabilize the market.



The primary objective of conducting these reverse repos is to provide temporary liquidity support to the banking sector, ensuring that commercial banks have access to the necessary funds to meet their operational requirements and financial commitments. This move helps in mitigating any potential liquidity shortages that might arise and supports the smooth functioning of financial markets.



By implementing this strategy, the central bank not only aims to balance liquidity but also to influence short-term interest rates and maintain overall economic stability. The action reflects the central bank’s ongoing efforts to manage monetary conditions and support economic activity amidst fluctuating financial environments.

