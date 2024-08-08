Dr. Benjamin Taylor Joins Dr. Edward Paul As Partner At Paul Vision Institute

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Edward PaulWILMINGTON, NORTH CAROINA, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Paul Vision Institute is excited to announce that Benjamin Taylor, OD, has joined Edward Paul, OD, PhD, as a partner in their optometry practice in Wilmington, North Carolina. Both Dr. Taylor and Dr. Paul are distinguished alumni of the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee, bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the institute.Dr. Taylor, known for his dedication to patient care and innovative approaches in optometry, has made significant strides in the field since his graduation. His commitment to advancing eye health and providing top-tier care aligns perfectly with the values and mission of the Paul Vision Institute.Dr. Paul, a renowned figure in optometry with a PhD in addition to his OD, has built a reputation for excellence over his decades-long career. His partnership with Dr. Taylor marks a significant milestone for the practice, promising continued growth and enhanced patient services. The combination of Dr. Taylor's expertise in custom contact lenses and anterior segment disease with Dr. Paul's 30 years' experience in low vision rehabilitation will enable the clinic to provide a larger variety of eyecare services. Now patients with an even wider variety of vision impairments can seek solutions from Paul Vision Institute."We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Taylor as a partner," said Dr. Paul. "His expertise and passion for optometry will be invaluable as we continue to provide exceptional care to our community. Together, we are committed to advancing eye health and ensuring our patients receive the best possible care."Paul Vision Institute offers comprehensive eye care services, including routine eye exams, advanced diagnostic procedures, and specialized treatments such as myopia management, scleral contact lenses, low vision rehabilitation and migraine headache management. With the addition of Dr. Taylor, the institute is poised to expand its offerings and further its mission of delivering outstanding optometric care.For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit or contact their office at (910) 256-6364.About Paul Vision InstitutePaul Vision Institute, with locations in Wilmington, Charlotte & Asheville, NC, is a leading provider of comprehensive eye care services. Founded by Dr. Edward Paul, OD, PhD, the institute is dedicated to improving eye health and enhancing vision through personalized care and advanced treatment options. With a team of experienced professionals, the Paul Vision Institute is committed to delivering the highest quality of care to its patients.

