Zelensky Speaks With U.S. House Representatives On Stopping Russia's Attempts To Prolong War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine met with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. House of Representatives to discuss, among other things, the issue of stopping Russia's attempts to prolong the war.

That's according to the president's post on X , seen by Ukrinform.

“We talked about defending our country and our values from Russian terror. The key focuses are air defense, saving the lives of Ukrainians, and stopping any attempts by Russia to prolong this war,” the post reads.

signs laws extending martial law and general mobilizatio

He underlined Ukraine's utmost efforts“to achieve a just peace as soon as possible”.

Zelensky expressed gratitude for support to“everyone in America who values freedom and independence as much as we do in Ukraine”.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, said the U.S. was concerned about the recent Russian advances on the Ukrainian battlefield.