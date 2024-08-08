A Guide To High-Interest Savings Accounts: How To Get The Best Rates

Wondering which type of account earns higher interest rates and brings maximum growth? An savings account might be the answer.

Therefore, your first step to getting high rates should be comparing banks and their online accounts to evaluate which option would give you the best returns possible. These banks use cutting-edge technology to streamline operations and reduce costs, which helps them offer higher savings account interest rates.

2. Use sweep-in features

Using the auto-sweep feature is another smart strategy to obtain better rates on your savings. This facility combines the flexibility of a savings account with the higher returns of fixed deposits.

For example, when you open the IndusInd Bank Indus Multiplier Max Savings Account, any surplus balance above a threshold limit of ₹20,000 is automatically booked as fixed deposits. This means you enjoy higher and better interest earnings. Besides high returns, this savings account offers benefits like:



Low balance requirement

Cashback on your purchases

Off on the best restaurants in your city

Impressive offers on travel, fashion, and shopping Complimentary insurance with your Platinum Debit Card

Open a bank account online with IndusInd Bank today! Enjoy high interest rates and exclusive benefits for a seamless banking experience.

3. Choose a specialised savings account

Still wondering how to get more interest in saving accounts easily? Choose specialised bank accounts tailored for specific demographic groups, such as senior citizens and women. These accounts often offer higher interest rates and additional benefits, like:



Lower balance requirements

Extra cashback offers

Healthcare benefits

Preferential treatment at banks Better loan terms

Such targeted accounts help women and senior citizens get higher savings account returns while enjoying perks that address their specific life stages and financial priorities.

Features to consider besides interest rates

While a high savings account interest rate matters, it is equally important to pay attention to other features like: