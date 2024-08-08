Paris 2024: Gashim Magomedov Enriches Country's Medal Haul With Silver Medal

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) has
enriched the country's medal haul with a silver medal,
Azernews reports.
His outstanding performance made him only the second athlete in
the history of Azerbaijani taekwondo to reach the final match.
The first was Radik Isayev, who clinched the Gold medal at the
2016 Rio Games, marking a significant milestone for the sport in
Azerbaijan.
Gashim Magomedov's accomplishment contributes to Azerbaijan's
growing legacy in the Olympic arena, bringing the country's total
medal count to 52, comprising nine gold, fifteen silver, and
twenty-eight bronze medals. Notably, this silver is the fourth
medal awarded to Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes in Olympic
history.
The success of Azerbaijani athletes in Paris was also
highlighted by the performances of judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg)
and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg), who claimed gold medals in Paris 2024
Summer Olympics.
Note that Gashim Magomedov won bronze at the 2021 Islamic
Solidarity Games in Turkiye. He is also a bronze medalist of the
2023 European Games and 2024 European Taekwondo Championships in
the men's 58 kg category.
Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer
Olympics three times.
The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics,
volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo,
athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of
breakdancing as an Olympic event.
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last until August 11,
2024.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr