Paris 2024: Gashim Magomedov Enriches Country's Medal Haul With Silver Medal

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) has enriched the country's medal haul with a silver medal, Azernews reports.

His outstanding performance made him only the second in the history of Azerbaijani taekwondo to reach the final match.

The first was Radik Isayev, who clinched the medal at the 2016 Rio Games, marking a significant milestone for the sport in Azerbaijan.

Gashim Magomedov's accomplishment contributes to Azerbaijan's growing legacy in the Olympic arena, bringing the country's total medal count to 52, comprising nine gold, fifteen silver, and twenty-eight bronze medals. Notably, this silver is the fourth medal awarded to Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes in Olympic history.

The success of Azerbaijani athletes in Paris was also highlighted by the performances of judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg), who claimed gold medals in Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Note that Gashim Magomedov won bronze at the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkiye. He is also a bronze medalist of the 2023 European Games and 2024 European Taekwondo Championships in the men's 58 kg category.

Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last until August 11, 2024.

