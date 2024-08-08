Significant VAT Refunds Issued To Consumers
Nazrin Abdul
During January-July of the current year, goods purchased from
retail trade or public catering facilities (except for oil and gas
products, cars, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products), as well
as provided by medical institutions and individuals engaged in
private medical practice 103 million manats of VAT paid for medical
services were returned to consumers who are individuals,
Azernews reports citing the State Tax Service.
As a result of the implementation of the "VAT Back" project, the
specific weight of non-cash payments in the fields of retail trade,
public catering and medical services has increased
significantly.
In addition, the amount of VAT paid for non-residential and
non-residential areas purchased from people engaged in building
construction activities in the country within the framework of the
"VAT Back" project was 11 million 169.2 thousand manats in the
months of January-July.
