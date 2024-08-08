Significant VAT Refunds Issued To Consumers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

During January-July of the current year, goods purchased from retail trade or public catering facilities (except for oil and gas products, cars, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products), as well as provided by medical institutions and individuals engaged in private medical practice 103 million manats of VAT paid for medical services were returned to consumers who are individuals, Azernews reports citing the State Tax Service.

As a result of the implementation of the "VAT Back" project, the specific weight of non-cash payments in the fields of retail trade, public catering and medical services has increased significantly.

In addition, the amount of VAT paid for non-residential and non-residential areas purchased from people engaged in building construction activities in the country within the framework of the "VAT Back" project was 11 million 169.2 thousand manats in the months of January-July.