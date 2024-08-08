MFA Reacts To Niger's Decision To Sever Ties Following Mali

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers the decision made by Niger's authorities to sever relations with Ukraine as a gesture of "solidarity" with those who chose the path of rapprochement with the state Russia, and rejects any accusations of the alleged "support for international terrorism."

That's according to a statement released on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine took note of the decision of the authorities of the Republic of the Niger dated on August 6, 2024, to break off diplomatic relations with Ukraine. The accusations against Ukraine mentioned in the statement of the representative of the government of this country do not withstand any criticism, are groundless and untrue," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

MFA noted that Ukraine resolutely rejects any accusations of its alleged "support for international terrorism, violation of the UN Charter and international law."

Nigeria secret police arrest tailors for making Russian flags used in protests

"We consider that such a decision is a gesture of 'solidarity' with those who have chosen the path of rapprochement with the terrorist state, the Russian Federation, which for more than two years has been waging an unprovoked full-scale aggressive war against Ukraine, using large-scale terror against our state, its population and civil infrastructure, commiting numerous war crimes against the Ukrainian people, destabilizing the international security and political situation, spreading chaos and confrontation in all corners of the world, including the African continent," the statement said.

Diplomats regret that the authorities of Niger decided to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine without conducting any investigation of the incident in Mali and without providing any evidence regarding the reasons for such a step.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured that Ukraine is sincerely determined to continue to build mutually beneficial relations with all African states on the basis of equality, non-interference in the internal affairs, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states within internationally recognized borders, strict compliance with international law, the Goals and Principles of the UN Charter.

complex things in simple words: Events in Russia's Kursk region, Niger diplomatic demarch

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the government of Niger decided to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine citing "solidarity with the government and people of Mali" and in connection with Ukraine's alleged support for "terrorist groups."

Earlier, the Malian government announced the break in diplomatic ties with Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of alleged support for the actions of the Taureg rebels, who recently ambushed an armored convoy of Malian soldiers and Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine referred to Mali's decision as "short-sighted and hasty", rejecting the accusation of alleged "support for international terrorism". MFA said it reserved the right to take all necessary measures of political and diplomatic response in the wake of Mali's unfriendly actions.