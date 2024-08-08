Bitget Pre-Market Gives Early Access To Major (MAJOR) TON-Based Task-2-Earn Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world's leading exchange and Web3 company, has added Major (MAJOR) a trending TON-based project on Telegram that rewards users on their social in-game ratings. The token is currently listed on Pre-market and users can place advance orders of buy or sell to get early access. MAJOR is a novel task-to-earn platform based on the Telegram Open Network (TON), designed to engage users in the popular messaging app. The game encourages users to become the top "Major" within Telegram, rewarding activity and engagement.

The game operates on a rating system where players earn stars to increase their ranking. Stars can be earned by completing daily tasks, referring others, and receiving votes from other users. Regular users can earn 15 stars, while premium users earn 50, with an additional 5% of their balance credited to the inviter. This dual benefit system ensures both the inviter and the invitee gain from participation.

MAJOR has ambitious plans, including new features, giveaways, and bonuses for active participants. Starting in August, the top 100 Majors of the week will receive a generous bonus in TON, with even larger rewards for the top 10 Majors of the month.

Bitget's Pre-market platform offers a strategic advantage for traders and investors seeking early access to promising tokens. By enabling users to trade tokens like MAJOR before they are widely available, Bitget provides a valuable opportunity for both novice and experienced traders. This feature allows users to engage in early trading activities, potentially capitalizing on market movements ahead of the general public.

Pre-market trading on Bitget functions as an over-the-counter platform for new coins prior to their official listing. This setup facilitates peer-to-peer transactions, enabling buyers and sellers to agree on prices and secure liquidity in advance. Participants can acquire coins at optimal prices and arrange delivery at a mutually agreed time, without the need for sellers to initially own the coins.

Bitget's introduction of the MAJOR task-to-earn platform highlights its commitment to innovation and providing unique opportunities for its users, aligning with the broader goal of fostering engagement and growth within the crypto ecosystem.

For more information, please visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at