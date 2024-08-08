Retail People Magazine Issue 40: "Horizons Awaken: Charting Retail's Tomorrow"

(MENAFN- Coral Coast PR) Dubai, UAE – 7 August 2024 – RPM is thrilled to unveil its milestone 40th issue, themed "Horizons Awaken: Charting Retail's Tomorrow." This edition features an exclusive cover story with Ayman Al Burti, CEO of Azad Properties. Al Burti articulates his pioneering vision, stating, "I was motivated by a vision to redefine the retail real estate paradigm. Our objective was to craft spaces that harmonized tradition and modernity, sustainability, and innovation, as well as physical and digital experiences."

In this issue, RPM explores how Azad Properties is revolutionizing the retail sector by integrating cutting-edge technologies like AI and AR, focusing on sustainability, and fostering community engagement. Their strategic partnership with Yardi enhances operational efficiency, setting a new benchmark in retail real estate.

Other captivating stories include Mall of Muscat's leadership in sustainability, Asteri Beauty's expansion in Saudi Arabia, and Alshaya Group's adaptation to the evolving retail landscape in the Middle East. The issue delves into the transformative power of AI in the GCC and KSA, Yardi's advanced retail management solutions, and the future trends shaping Retail 4.0.

Experts like Dr. Giuseppe Stigliano and Ian Johnston share insights on integrating technology with human interaction and creating wellness-focused retail experiences. The issue also highlights the inspiring journeys of retail leaders like Alia Metwally, Naser Shahverdi, Marcello Larizza, and Santosh Bhatia, who are driving innovation and growth in the industry.

David Macadam, CEO of The Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers (MECS+R), shares his enthusiasm for this landmark issue: "Our 40th edition reflects on the incredible evolution of the retail industry. 'Horizons Awaken: Charting Retail's Tomorrow' embodies the dynamic changes and forward-thinking strategies that are shaping the future of retail. Our goal is to provide valuable insights and inspire our readers to embrace innovation and sustainability in their own ventures."





MENAFN08082024004784010902ID1108530737