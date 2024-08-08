International Day of World's Indigenous People 2024: Know date, theme

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, observed on 9 August annually, is dedicated to honoring and advocating for the rights, cultures, and contributions of indigenous communities globally. Established by the UN in 1994, this day focuses on raising awareness and celebrating the diverse cultures of these populations

The theme for International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2024 is“Protecting the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Voluntary Isolation and Initial Contact''

The day was established by the UN General Assembly in 1994, marking the first meeting of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations in 1982

The UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), adopted in 2007, is a key milestone celebrated on this day. It outlines the individual and collective rights

