International Day Of World’S Indigenous People 2024: Know Date, Theme
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, observed on 9 August annually, is dedicated to honoring and advocating for the rights, cultures, and contributions of indigenous communities globally. Established by the UN in 1994, this day focuses on raising awareness and celebrating the diverse cultures of these populations
International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, observed on 9 August annually, is dedicated to honoring and advocating for the rights, cultures
The theme for International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2024 is“Protecting the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Voluntary Isolation and Initial Contact''
The day was established by the UN General Assembly in 1994, marking the first meeting of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations in 1982
The UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), adopted in 2007, is a key milestone celebrated on this day. It outlines the individual and collective rights
The International Day aims to raise awareness about the challenges facing indigenous communities and celebrate their contributions to global heritage
The day highlights the rich cultural heritage of indigenous peoples and advocates for their rights. It emphasizes the need for global respect and understanding
The International Day promotes global awareness and understanding of indigenous cultures and their contributions. It aims to address critical issues affecting these communities
International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples is a vital occasion to recognize and advocate for the rights and contributions of indigenous communities
MENAFN08082024007385015968ID1108533870
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.