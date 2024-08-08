Ad-Hoc Committee Files Corruption Complaint Against 3 Former RCA Executive Members

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 9 (IANS) The Rajasthan Association (RCA) ad-hoc committee on Thursday registered a case against three members of the former executive committee of the association.

These members included former RCA Secretary Bhavani Samota, Treasurer Rampal Sharma and Joint Secretary Rajesh Bhadana. They were accused of indulging in several scams and irregularities.

The committee submitted a 363-page investigation report to the police.

BJP MLA and convener of the committee Jaideep Bihani said that in the panel's investigation, strong evidence was found against Samota, Sharma and Bhadana. Now the police will have to investigate and find out at whose behest these officials of the former executive committee committed these scams, he added.

Bihani said, "The decisions taken by the former executive of RCA were investigated. Many scams and irregularities have come to light during this investigation. On Thursday, we reached Jyoti Nagar police station in Jaipur to register the complaint."

Ad-hoc committee member and Pali District Cricket Association Secretary Dharamveer Singh said, "We got the work of the former RCA executive investigated by financial experts. Huge irregularities came to light in this. More than 360 pages of the investigation report have been handed over to the police. There is strong evidence of corruption of crores of rupees in the construction of the stadium and the tenders held during IPL and Rajasthan Premier League (RPL)."

"We not only hope but have full faith that the Rajasthan Police will take action in this case as soon as possible and take strict action against the culprits," he added.