Panamanian Boxer Atheyna Bylon - Secures A Bronze Medal In Paris With 2 Wins - Cindy Ngamba Next Opponent

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) After securing the bronze medal, Panamanian boxer

Atheyna Bylon

will look to take another important step at the

Paris 2024 Olympic Games when she faces

Cindy Ngamba, representing the

Refugee Olympic Team, in the 75-kilogram semi-final.

Bylon will surely maintain her great form and comes into this match with two wins under her belt.







She beat Kazakh

Valentina Khalzova

in the round of 16

and had to go all out in the quarterfinals to defeat Poland's

Elzbieta Wójcik

(3-2).

“I feel excited and happy. I feel happy because I achieved my goal and I will go for the gold medal,” said

Bylon

after defeating

Wójcik.

“I saw her last fight. I listened to the trainers to get the fight done, which was the important thing. She was a strong and rugged opponent,” she added.







With this victory,

Atheyna

became the first Panamanian athlete to win an Olympic medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In addition, it is the first medal for Panamanian amateur boxing.

She also joins

Lloyd LaBeach

and

Irving Saladino

as the only Panamanian athletes to win a medal at

the Olympic Games.







Ngamba

has caused a sensation at this Olympic event by defeating Canadian

Tammara Thibeault, one of the favorites in this category, in the round of 16.

She also

defeated Frenchwoman

Davina Michel

by unanimous decision in the quarter-finals.

This is not the first time

Bylon

and

Ngamba

have faced each other in their careers, having collided earlier this year at the

World Boxing Cup

GP Open Sheffield 2024.