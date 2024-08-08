Panamanian Boxer Atheyna Bylon - Secures A Bronze Medal In Paris With 2 Wins - Cindy Ngamba Next Opponent
After securing the bronze medal, Panamanian boxer
Atheyna Bylon
will look to take another important step at the
Paris 2024 Olympic Games when she faces
Cindy Ngamba, representing the
Refugee Olympic Team, in the 75-kilogram semi-final.
Bylon will surely maintain her great form and comes into this match with two wins under her belt.
She beat Kazakh
Valentina Khalzova
in the round of 16
and had to go all out in the quarterfinals to defeat Poland's
Elzbieta Wójcik
(3-2).
“I feel excited and happy. I feel happy because I achieved my goal and I will go for the gold medal,” said
Bylon
after defeating
Wójcik.
“I saw her last fight. I listened to the trainers to get the fight done, which was the important thing. She was a strong and rugged opponent,” she added.
With this victory,
Atheyna
became the first Panamanian athlete to win an Olympic medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
In addition, it is the first medal for Panamanian amateur boxing.
She also joins
Lloyd LaBeach
and
Irving Saladino
as the only Panamanian athletes to win a medal at
the Olympic Games.
Ngamba
has caused a sensation at this Olympic event by defeating Canadian
Tammara Thibeault, one of the favorites in this category, in the round of 16.
She also
defeated Frenchwoman
Davina Michel
by unanimous decision in the quarter-finals.
This is not the first time
Bylon
and
Ngamba
have faced each other in their careers, having collided earlier this year at the
World Boxing Cup
GP Open Sheffield 2024.
