5 Key Takeaways From Arsenal's 4-1 Win Over Bayer Leverkusen: Zinchenko's Role, Jesus Fitness & More (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a highly anticipated pre-season clash, Arsenal defeated German champions Bayer Leverkusen 4-1 on Wednesday evening, marking a significant step in their preparations for the upcoming season. This match, held at the Emirates Stadium, was the Gunners' penultimate friendly before the official start of the league campaign.

Returning from their tour of the United States, Arsenal was welcomed back to the Emirates for the first time since narrowly missing out on the Premier League title last season, falling to Manchester City on the final day. Manager Mikel Arteta was buoyed by the return of key England internationals Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, who had recently been involved in the Euro 2024 tournament and were still shaking off some ring rust.

In a comprehensive display, Arsenal saw goals from four different players: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz. The performance highlighted the team's attacking depth and versatility. Zinchenko, notably, marked his return with a goal from outside the box, signaling that he will be a key part of Arteta's plans for the season.

Here's a look at 5 key highlights from Arsenal's 4-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen:

1. Zinchenko's Role and Future

Oleksandr Zinchenko's performance against Bayer Leverkusen, coupled with his recent shirt number change from No. 35 to No. 17, suggests he will remain at Arsenal for the upcoming season. Despite speculation about his departure following the 42 million-pound signing of Riccardo Calafiori and the return of Jurrien Timber from injury, Zinchenko's goal and solid performance reaffirm his place in the squad. His ability to contribute both defensively and in advanced positions was on full display, especially when he played in a more attacking left-midfield role.

2. Gabriel Jesus' Fitness a Key Concern

Arsenal's investment in players like Calafiori and their pursuit of Mikel Merino indicate a focus on strengthening the squad, yet a new striker is not a priority. Gabriel Jesus, who has struggled with knee issues in recent seasons, remains central to Arteta's plans. His sharpness and impressive play against Leverkusen, highlighted by a brilliant solo goal, suggest that if he stays fit, he could be pivotal for Arsenal's attacking prowess this season.

3. A Nostalgic Reunion

The match was notable for the reunion of familiar faces. Former Arsenal player Granit Xhaka faced his old teammates, while Xabi Alonso managed Bayer Leverkusen against Arteta, his long-time friend. The encounter was a nostalgic throwback to Arsenal's past achievements, including their legendary unbeaten season, and served as a valuable test against a strong opponent.

4. Saka and Rice Return to Action

The introduction of Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice in the second half was a welcome sight for Arsenal fans. Both players had been given extended rest after their involvement in the Euros. Saka continued his impressive form from last season, while Rice demonstrated glimpses of his potential, suggesting that both will be crucial as the season begins. Their integration back into the team was smooth, and they are expected to be fully prepared for the Premier League opener against Wolves.

5. Defensive Partnership Solidifies

The return of William Saliba to the defense alongside Gabriel reaffirmed Arsenal's defensive stability. The partnership, which has been instrumental in Arsenal's recent title challenges, was solid throughout the match, with Leverkusen finding it difficult to penetrate. The defensive solidity was evident as most of Leverkusen's attempts were dealt with effectively, underscoring the importance of this duo for Arsenal's title ambitions.

Arsenal's 4-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen was a promising display of form and preparation as they head into the new Premier League season. The performance highlighted the team's attacking depth, the pivotal roles of key players like Zinchenko and Jesus, and the solid defensive foundation provided by Gabriel and Saliba. With the season just around the corner, Arsenal appears ready to mount another serious challenge for the Premier League title.