Russian Army Attacks Zaporizhzhia Region 507 Times In Past 24 Hrs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders launched 507 on 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia City Military Administration, said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

The enemy launched air strikes on Lobkove, Piatykhatky, Malynivka and Novoandriivka four times, and used 323 drones of various modifications to attack Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.

Russian kills two residents ofregion

The invaders shelled Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka three times with multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian troops launched 177 artillery strikes on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Levadne, Pryiutne and Myrne.

There were six reports of the damage caused to residential buildings and infrastructure in the region over the past day.

Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army attacked 17 settlements in the Kherson region over the past day, injuring eight people.

Photo: Ivan Fedorov/Telegram