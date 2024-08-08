UDC Sponsors Events For Children With Autism And Their Families

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, has announced its sponsorship of the Blue Circle Club, a series of engaging and inclusive events for autistic children and their families, organised by the Autism Parents at The Pearl Island.

The events have commenced at 29 La Croisette in Porto Arabia and will continue until August 31, with sessions scheduled every Saturday and Tuesday from 4pm to 6pm. A total of 30 families and 100 participants have signed up for the event.

The Blue Circle Club offers a rich and diverse program designed to cater to the unique needs and interests of autistic children, allowing them to enjoy a range of activities along with their families. Each session revolves around a specific theme, such as Zoo, Space, and Movie Night among others, providing a variety of activities aimed at fostering creativity, sensory exploration, and social interaction.

The schedule also includes arts and crafts sessions, sensory activities, and much more, provided by Magic Village and Cosette. These sessions ensure that each day is filled with fun and learning opportunities. The Blue Circle Club aims to create a supportive and welcoming environment where families can connect, share experiences, and make lasting memories.

This partnership with the Autism Parents Platform to sponsor the Blue Circle Club reflects UDC's support of initiatives that promote inclusivity, diversity, and community engagement. It aligns with UDC's long-term collaboration with the Autism Parents Platform, where they have previously partnered to host several community-awareness events for autistic children and their families to foster integration with the wider community in Qatar and at The Pearl Island.

UDC's support for the Blue Circle Club is a testament to its ongoing efforts to make a difference in the community by providing opportunities for all members to thrive.

Through such initiatives, UDC not only enhances the quality of life for those involved but also contributes to building a more cohesive and supportive society.