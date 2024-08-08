Eight Wounded As Russian Forces Attack 17 Settlements In Kherson Region In Past 24 Hours
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces struck 17 settlements in Ukraine's southern Kherson region on August 7, wounding eight people.
Kherson regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
Enemy attacks targeted Romashkove, Kizomys, Mykhailivka, Novoberyslav, Chornobaivka, Stanislav, Antonivka, Kachkarivka, Veletenske, Tiahynka, Lvove, Oleksandrivka, Kalynivske, Blahodativka, Prydniprovske, Sadove and Kherson.
Read also:
Child injured
in enemy shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region
The invaders hit a critical infrastructure object, an educational institution, administrative buildings and a public catering establishment, as well as residential areas across the region, including nine apartment buildings and 11 private houses.
Enemy fire also damaged outbuildings, a gas pipeline and private cars.
During an overnight drone attack, Ukraine's air defenses shot down a Russian Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drone in the Kherson region.
MENAFN08082024000193011044ID1108530547
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.