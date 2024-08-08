Eight Wounded As Russian Forces Attack 17 Settlements In Kherson Region In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces struck 17 settlements in Ukraine's southern Kherson region on August 7, wounding eight people.

Kherson regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Enemy targeted Romashkove, Kizomys, Mykhailivka, Novoberyslav, Chornobaivka, Stanislav, Antonivka, Kachkarivka, Veletenske, Tiahynka, Lvove, Oleksandrivka, Kalynivske, Blahodativka, Prydniprovske, Sadove and Kherson.

The invaders hit a critical infrastructure object, an educational institution, administrative buildings and a public catering establishment, as well as residential areas across the region, including nine apartment buildings and 11 private houses.

Enemy fire also damaged outbuildings, a gas pipeline and private cars.

During an overnight drone attack, Ukraine's air defenses shot down a Russian Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drone in the Kherson region.