Army Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempt On Western Border

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Southern Military Zone on Monday thwarted, on its western front, an attempt to smuggle narcotics using a drone.

An official source at the General Command of Jordanian Army Force – Arab Army (JAF) said, "Border Guard Forces in the southern military zone detected an attempt by a drone to cross the border illegally, and the rules of engagement were applied and it was shot down inside the Jordanian territory.

Following a thorough inspection of the area, a quantity of narcotics was found, and the seized drugs were handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

The official reaffirmed JAF's commitment to using all available means to confront any threat to Jordan's national security.