Over 4,000 Children Remain In Ten-Kilometer Zone From Front Lines In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 50,000 people, including more than 4,000 children, remain in the Donetsk region within a ten-kilometer zone from the front lines, and evacuations are ongoing.

Donetsk regional governor Vadym Filashkin said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"The forced evacuation of our children is ongoing in a ten-kilometer zone from the enemy. This zone includes the towns of Selydove, Ukrainsk, Novohrodivka and Myrnohrad. In total, there are more than 50,000 people and more than 4,000 children," Filashkin said.

He noted that thanks to the work of the authorities, the White Angels police units, and the units of the State Emergency Service, a large-scale evacuation from the ten-kilometer zone has been ongoing for several days.

"We are working in a concerted manner. We have four host regions - Rivne, Poltava, Cherkasy and Zakarpattia. We are evacuating people very quickly," Filashkin said.