Saudi Arabia Condemns Haniyeh Assassination As Violation Of Iranian Sovereignty, Int'l Law

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RIYADH, Aug 8 (NNN-SPA) – Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister, Walid al-Khuraiji, stated yesterday that, the assassination of Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, was a violation of Iran's and international law.

Al-Khuraiji made these remarks, during a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah. He emphasised that, the assassination posed a threat to regional stability and peace.

He also condemned Israel for escalating violence against Palestinian civilians, calling for the international community to hold Israeli forces accountable for their actions.

Haniyeh, who had been invited to attend Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian's swearing-in ceremony, was killed along with his bodyguard on Jul 31, when their residence in Tehran was hit, to which Iran vowed“a harsh and painful response.”– NNN-SPA

